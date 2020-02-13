China issues regulations on military flags

BEIJING, Feb. 13 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) recently signed an order to issue the Military Flags Regulations (Trial). The Regulations will take effect on May 1, 2020.

The Regulations aim at giving full play to the role of military flags as an inspiration to the troops and establishing the military flags management system for the new era.

The Regulations contain 8 chapters and 30 articles, which specify the basic composition, design and classification of military flags, and standardize the management process and duties for the awarding, requisition, production, distribution, replacement, use and storage of military flags.

The promulgation and application of the Regulations is of great significance to firmly safeguarding the dignity of military flags and further inspiring all service members' sense of mission and honor in respecting, protecting and defending military flags.