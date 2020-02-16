PLA garrison in Jiangxi holds blood donation activity

NANCHANG, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) garrison in east China's Jiangxi Province on Saturday held blood donation activities in an effort to assist the anti-virus fight in the hardest-hit Hubei Province.

The activities have seen more than 1,600 officers and soldiers across the province donate about 377,100 milliliters of blood as of noon on Saturday.

"Although we can't fight together with the medics at the front line of epidemic control, we are still eager to provide assistance to those affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 through blood donation," said Yao Yiheng, an officer serving in the army.