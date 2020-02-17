Chinese peacekeeping medics cure peacekeepers with unknown fever in DRC

By Bai Jie

BUKAVU，D.R.C., Feb. 17 -- Two Pakistani peacekeepers were discharged from the Chinese Level II Hospital after treatment of unexplained persistent fever on February 15, local time.

The two Pakistani peacekeepers, after having had unexplained persistent fever for days with no treatment effective at the Level I hospital, were transported by air from Uvira to the Chinese Level II Hospital in Bukavu on February 11.

The Pakistani military medics informed their Chinese counterparts in advance that because of limited detection and monitoring methods, the cause of disease could not be identified, and the possibility of serious infectious diseases could not be excluded neither. They hoped that Chinese medics to take necessary isolation and protection measures.

The Chinese peacekeepers acted quickly to set up isolation areas, prepare protective items, and get a whole picture of the patients' medical history.

After a comprehensive and systematic inspection, the test results for infectious diseases such as Ebola, malaria and hepatitis A were all negative. However, both of them showed obvious clinical symptoms including debility, fatigue and anorexia.

The two patients were finally diagnosed as acute exacerbations of chronic tonsillitis and upper respiratory tract infections, for whom the Chinese medics adopted anti-inflammatory and antiviral treatment.

After 24 hours, the temperature of both patients returned to normal. Four days later, a comprehensive inspection indicated that they had reached the recovery standard.

It is reported that the 23rd Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has come up with an "Emergency Response Plan for Ebola and Other Infectious Diseases", based on existing conditions and their accumulated experience after the arrival in the mission area last September.

They also optimized the admission process of patients with suspected infectious diseases and organized multiple training and exercises to ensure that safety and scientific treatment can be carried out under the condition of sound self-protection.