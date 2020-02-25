UN chief praises China's contribution to global fight against COVID-19

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) speaks on the situation regarding the COVID-19 at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2020. Guterres on Monday praised China's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19, noting that the Chinese are making efforts for humanity. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/KEYSTONE/Pool via Xinhua)

GENEVA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday praised China's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19, noting that the Chinese are making efforts for humanity.

After discussing COVID-19 outbreak with the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva, Guterres called on all countries to assume their responsibilities in combating COVID-19.

The UN chief urged all countries to "do everything to be prepared" for containing the epidemic, stressing the principle of non-discrimination, non-stigmatization and human rights should be respected.

"If some fail, if some do not do everything that is needed, this disease can still become out of control with dramatic consequences in global health and economy," he warned.

In response to a question from Xinhua, Guterres expressed his gratitude to all the people in China who are sacrificing many aspects of their normal lives to prevent the virus from spreading to others.

The decline of the number of new cases since the beginning of February is a very good indication, Guterres said, expressing the hope that this trend can be maintained on a continuous basis.