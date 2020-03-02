China sends 4,000 military medics to battle coronavirus in Wuhan

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's armed forces have dispatched over 4,000 medical professionals in three groups to assist with the battle against coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, since Jan. 24.

"They have formed a relief force comprising a battlefront leading group, joint logistic support units and frontline medical worker units," said Chen Jingyuan, health division director of the Logistic Support Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), at a press conference in Beijing Monday.

The first group of 450 people left for Wuhan on Jan. 24, the Chinese New Year's Eve, with the second group of 950 people leaving for Wuhan on Feb. 2, and the third group of 2,600 people leaving for Wuhan on Feb. 13, Chen said.

In addition, more than 160 people and 130 vehicles have been dispatched from the armed forces stationed in Hubei Province to assist with transportation of supplies for the epidemic prevention and control, said Zhao Haifei, deputy director of the planning division of the CMC Logistic Support Department.

He added that the armed forces will stand by and follow commands to send more support to the epidemic prevention and control work.