Three military-led hospitals in coronavirus-hit Wuhan increase capacity to 2,900 beds

The Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Three designated hospitals where military medics are tasked with treating patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, have increased their total capacity to around 2,900 beds.

"The hospital originally planned to prepare 700 beds for COVID-19 patients, but after making adjustments to the inpatient ward to treat more patients, we increased more than 100 beds," said Dai Fangguo, head of a branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital.

Medical staff test facilities and make the bed at Huoshenshan Hospital to make final preparations to accept patients in Wuhan, Feb. 3, 2020. (Xinhua)

The other two, namely the makeshift Huoshenshan Hospital and the Taikang Tongji Hospital, have added over 300 beds.

The medical professionals dispatched from the military to assist Hubei have explored a number of efficient approaches to combating COVID-19 including multi-disciplinary diagnosis and treatment, expert panel consultations, as well as a treatment model combining nutritional therapy, psychological counseling and recovery training.

The medics have also conducted remote consultations with counterparts based in Beijing via a 5G-powered telemedicine platform.