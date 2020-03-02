Over 10,000 military medics working at front line in COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 3,000 beds have been set up by 63 military hospitals designated to treat patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with over 10,000 military medics working at the front line, a military official said Monday.

As of Sunday, the designated hospitals of the armed forces and military medical teams dispatched to the virus-hit Hubei Province had treated 4,450 COVID-19 patients with 1,000 cured, said Chen Jingyuan, a health official with the Logistic Support Department of the Central Military Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

Three military-led hospitals in Wuhan, capital of Hubei, had admitted 3,467 severe COVID-19 cases and cured 689 patients, said Chen.

While sticking to scientific treatment, the military medics have attached importance to self-protection, with no infection found among them so far, Chen added.

The Huoshenshan Hospital, a major makeshift hospital and one of the three military-led hospitals in Wuhan, has been running well, said Chen.

As of Sunday, the hospital had admitted 1,597 COVID-19 patients, with 611 discharged after recovery.

The hospital has been increasing its capacity for treating severe cases. Apart from two intensive care sections, sections for common cases have also started to admit severe patients, he said.