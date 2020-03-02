PLA Rocket Force facilitates grassroots troops' innovations

Soldiers assigned to a missile brigade under the PLA Rocket Force prepare to erect ballistic missile systems into positions during a training exercise in late February, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hongjie)

By Fu Qiang and Tang Yongmei

BEIJING, Mar. 2 -- Recently, the PLA Rocket Force hosted an all-member innovation competition among its grassroots troops for the first time. Fifteen winning innovative projects in the competition have been included in the PLA Rocket Force's 2020 annual scientific research plan, waiting for further upgrading.

In the grassroots units of the PLA Rocket Force, there has been a large number of highly-educated officers and soldiers who possess rich professional knowledge, practical experience, and strong technological innovation capabilities. The participants in the above competition had submitted a total of 103 innovative projects, among which the organizers selected 15 projects with considerable military benefit, strong feasibility and high application value as the last winners.

Among those wining innovations, some devices can be used to shorten the construction time of missile sites and facilitate their maintenance and repairing, some focus on the improvement of a certain type of missile launcher, some concentrate on the design of integrated warehouse of a certain type of missile weapon, etc.

It is learnt that after these projects are included in the annual scientific research plan, the PLA Rocket Force will provide support and guarantee in terms of materials, funds, technology and other aspects, and continue to track further progress.

In recent years, the PLA Rocket Force has actively encouraged its grassroots service members to use scientific and technological means to solve practical problems, resulting in hundreds of scientific and technological innovations, many of which have been applied in service and promoted the solution of practical problems in military training and the enhancement of combat effectiveness.