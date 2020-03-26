33rd Chinese naval escort taskforce returns from Gulf of Aden

The picture shows the comprehensive supply ship Kekexili Lake (Hull 968) attached to the North China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy.

By Li Yinchuan

QINGDAO, Mar. 26 --On the afternoon of March 25, the 33rd escort taskforce of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, consisting of the guided-missile destroyer Xining (Hull 117), the guided-missile frigate Weifang (Hull 550), and the comprehensive supply ship Kekexili Lake (Hull 968), returned to a military port in Qingdao after successfully completing its escort missions in the Gulf of Aden.

On August 29, 2019, the 33rd Chinese naval escort taskforce set sail for the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia to perform escort missions. The taskforce has consecutively worked for 210 days and escorted 24 batches of 41 ships from China and other countries, ensuring the safety of the escorted ships and the taskforce itself.

During the missions, the taskforce took part in the Multinational Maritime Exercise with Russia and South Africa, which enhanced the friendship and military cooperation between the three countries, demonstrating the determination of all parties to work together to address maritime threats and challenges and maintaining maritime security.

On its journey home, the taskforce also made visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bangladesh, and Thailand, fully demonstrating the good image of the PLA and helping strengthen and develop the friendly relations with relevant countries.