PLA Air Force issues aircraft painting and marking regulations

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training task on February 27, 2020. (eng.chinbamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

By Zou Zhaoxia and Duan Chong

BEIJING, Mar. 13 -- The Chinese PLA Air Force issued Regulations on Air Force Aircraft Painting and Marking (Trial) recently (hereinafter referred to as the Regulations).

It is known that the low visibility of aircraft painting and marking in the air is a practical requirement and development trend for actual combat, so as to reduce the probability of visual discovery. The newly issued Regulations fully correspond to such a requirement and set clear standards for the painting and marking of various aircraft of the PLA Air Force.

The Regulations consist of five chapters and 16 articles, which require newly-developed combat aircraft to be fully painted with low-visibility coating, and those old aircraft on active duty to apply unified marking painting. Requirements for special markings, such as national flag, "Chinese Air Force" and "Red Cross" are also included.

It is informed that in order to make sure the new Regulations scientific, targeted and operable, the drafting team of the Regulations has carried out in-depth analysis on domestic and foreign air forces’ aircraft painting and marking cases, and fully drew on the opinions of all parties.

The new Regulations will be implemented in 2020 in a gradual manner. It will play an important role in strengthening the aircraft painting and marking management and adapting to actual combat requirements at present and in the future.