Cambodia, China launch joint military exercise on anti-terrorism, humanitarian rescue

KAMPOT, Cambodia, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia and China launched the fourth joint drill on counter-terrorism and humanitarian rescue at the Techo Sen Chumkiri live-fire field in Cambodia's southwestern Kampot province on Sunday.

Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian presided over the opening ceremony of the drill. The exercise dubbed "Dragon Gold 2020" will last till April 1.

Speaking at the event, Gen. Pisen said the exercise was crucial to exchanging experience and further enhancing abilities for military personnel of the two countries in the fight against terrorism and in humanitarian work.

"It will further enhance cooperation between Cambodia and China on anti-terrorism and humanitarian rescue, and contribute to upholding peace, stability and development in the two countries and in the region," he said.

Ambassador Wang said the exercise will not only deepen bilateral military cooperation, but also further build abilities for soldiers of the two countries.

During the drill, the participants will carry on training programs such as operating anti-terror equipment, live-firing practice, demining, man hunting, as well as search and rescue.

Cambodia and China conducted the first joint drill in December 2016.