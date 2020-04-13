Chinese aircraft carrier task group conducts regular training in South China Sea

BEIJING, April 13 -- The task group of Chinese PLA Navy's aircraft carrier Liaoning recently sailed through the Miyako Strait and Bashi Channel and headed toward the relevant waters of South China Sea for training, according to a written statement by the PLA Navy Spokesperson Senior Colonel Gao Xiucheng on April 13. This is a routine arrangement within the PLA Navy's annual training plan, and also conforms to international law and related conventions. In the future, the Chinese PLA navy will continue to conduct such training activities as planned, in a bid to accelerate the upgrading of aircraft carrier task group's combat capability, said the statement.