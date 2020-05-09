Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon marks "World Red Cross Day"

BEIRUT, May 9 -- On May 8, the 18th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon held commemorative activities for the 73rd World Red Cross Day.

During their peacekeeping mission, the health care peacekeepers have proactively provided humanitarian medical assistance for local residents, promoting the spirit of humanity, fraternity and dedication, and the intention of Chinese "blue helmets" for world peace as well.

Cheng Changzhi, an orthopedic surgeon, felt greatly honored providing medical services in overseas humanitarian rescue. "The daily treatment and free clinical care we provide alleviate the residents' difficulty to a certain extent," Cheng said.

The Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent conducts long-term humanitarian clinical care in surrounding villages, communities, schools and other places and distributes medicine to the residents for free, making medical service available at home, which have been warmly welcomed and highly acclaimed by the local residents. The Chinese health care peacekeepers have received many letters of thanks from both local governments and people.

The medical contingent of the Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon take the Hippocratic Oath. (Photo by Huang Shifeng)