Chinese military medical experts provide training to Myanmar military medical staff for COVID-19 fight

The PLA medical experts provides necessary training about fighting COVID-19 to Myanmar's military medical staff on May 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Ang)

YANGON, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Medical experts from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Thursday provided necessary training to Myanmar's military medical staff who will be assigned to work at a COVID-19 treatment center soon.

A total of 40 Myanmar's military medical staff were trained on the infection control management of COVID-19 to be applied at the COVID-19 treatment center (Phaung Gyi) in Yangon.

The Central Institute of Civil Services -- Phaung Gyi was recently transformed into a treatment center to accommodate confirmed patients as part of the efforts to boost fight against COVID-19.

"Such training program is essential and effective for our military medics who will work on the frontline," Colonel Khin Aung Htun, rector of the Defence Services Medical Academy of Yangon, told Xinhua.

During the training session, the Chinese military medical team demonstrated how to wear personal protective equipment, along with lectures relating to necessary measures to be taken while treating patients.

It was learnt that the 40 military practitioners are to be sent as the second batch to exchange shift with the first batch of 40 others who were sent to the COVID-19 treatment center on April 19.

The military medical team from the PLA, along with emergency medical supplies, arrived in Yangon on April 24 to assist in Myanmar's COVID-19 fight.

Myanmar has reported 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with six deaths as of Thursday, according to the figures of the Health and Sports Ministry.