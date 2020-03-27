China's military continues to step up int'l cooperation against coronavirus

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China will further enhance international military cooperation with other countries in face of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, a Chinese spokesman told a press conference on Thursday.

Noting the rapidly spreading of the epidemic in multiple places and countries, Ren Guoqiang, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said China, who is still fighting against the outbreak within borders, is willing to help countries and organizations as much as it can.

Medical supplies including nucleic acid testing kits, protective clothing and masks were sent by Chinese military to Iran for epidemic control on March 19, said Ren.

On March 24, medical professionals dispatched by Chinese military, carrying supplies and equipment, arrived in Cambodia to offer a hand against the outbreak.

"We will never forget the foreign militaries and international organizations who helped out China at our most difficult times," said Ren.