Military exercises to be held in Bohai Bay for two and a half months

BEIJING, May 12 -- The official website of the Maritime Safety Administration of the People’s Republic of China on May 11 released a notice on military exercises to be held in the waters of the Jingtang Harbour District, Tangshan Port, north China's Hebei Province.

According to the notice, during the period from midnight of May 14 to midnight of July 31, all irrelevant vessels and personnel should be evacuated to safe areas ahead of schedule and would be forbidden from entering a safety control sea area. The sea area is a circular sector with a radius of 25 kilometers, centered on position 39°25′N, 119°10′E, oriented to the due Eand limited by the bearings 90°and 186°.