Chinese military medical team returns home after anti-pandemic mission in Myanmar

The Chinese military medical expert team to Myanmar embarked on their homebound journey at Yangon International Airport on May 12, 2020.(Photo/Xinhuanet)

YANGON, May 13 -- The Chinese military medical expert team to Myanmar embarked on their homebound journey on May 12 after successfully completed nineteen-day work in Myanmar. Heads of the Yangon Command of the Myanmar armed forces (Tatmadaw) and the Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai went to the airport to see the Chinese military medical expert team off.

The expert team and the Chinese military attaché to Myanmar Senior Colonel Xiong Shaowei made a video call with Major General Soe Win, the head of the military medical department of the Tatmadaw General Command, and exchanged views on pandemic prevention and control in the embassy on the same afternoon.

The team leader Bai Chong said in the video call that during their work in Myanmar, the expert team had been to the First General Hospital, the Liver Hospital, and the Orthopedic Hospital under the Tatmadaw, to discuss infection control, virus detection, and medical treatment with the Myanmar military medical experts. They jointly developed a manual of COVID-19's diagnosis, treatment and control. The expert team also introduced China's experience comprehensively and systematically through lectures, seminars, skills training, and data sharing.

Major General Soe Win expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Chinese expert team for their work in Myanmar. He pointed out that the Chinese expert team was the first international expert group to arrive in Myanmar and has provided Myanmar with a lot of constructive and substantial help. The jointly-developed manual is a very valuable achievement in this joint anti-pandemic work.

Later at the airport, representative from the Tatmadaw's Yangon Command conveyed the gratitude of Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing to the expert team and mentioned that the expert team has provided support at the critical moment of the anti-pandemic in Myanmar, and enhanced the friendship between the two countries and the two militaries. And Ambassador Chen Hai also highly praised the anti-pandemic cooperation between the two militaries.

It's learned that the six anti-pandemic medical experts group sent by the Chinese military arrived in Yangon on April 24. A batch of protective supplies, medical equipment, and other anti-pandemic supplies donated by China also arrived with the same plane. Before this, another team of medical experts dispatched by the Chinese government arrived in Yangon on April 8 and returned to China on April 22.

As of the morning of May 12, Myanmar has a total of 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19, six deaths, and 74 have recovered.