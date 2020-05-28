Military deputy to NPC calls for improved actual combat level under normalized epidemic prevention and control

Military medics airlifted by the transport aircraft Y-20 of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force arrive at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei province, on Feb 13, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, May 28 -- In a special test to combat COVID-19, Chinese military has worked hard for more than 80 days and achieved the goal of winning the battle with zero infection. Currently, implementing military training under conditions of normalized epidemic prevention and control is an emerging concern for the troops.

Lieutenant General Li Huohui, director of the Training and Administration Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), noted that China is now faced with some new risks and challenges in national security. Elevating the actual combat level of military training under the conditions of normalized epidemic prevention and control is particularly necessary, considering the political requirements and the needs of combat readiness, he stressed.

In this regard, deputy Li Huohui put forward four suggestions:

First, we must strengthen the overall military training coordination, sparing no effort to minimize the epidemic impact and ensure the realization of major targets of the annual military training;

Second, we must focus on emergency response training. In particular, it is necessary to strengthen the capability training of various task forces, promote integrated command and systematic capabilities, as well as the transformation from simple training to actual combat exercise training;

Third, we must innovate the training modes under the new conditions. For example, modes like online training, training conducted in compact mixed groups, training in closed bases, as well as other differentiated approaches, are all reasonable to be applied;

Besides, we must strictly prevent training risks at the same time, ensuring the training being conducted in a science-based, bold, and safe manner.