MND: PLA helps win the battle against poverty

BEIJING, May 29 -- The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will make strenuous efforts both in combat and war readiness and the battle of poverty eradication to live up to the people’s expectations, said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Friday when answering questions regarding to “the battle against poverty” at the regular press conference.

President Xi Jinping pointed out on May 26 when attending a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and People's Armed Police Force at the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, that the PLA shall assist localities in economic and social development while performing its military mandates, so as to help win the battle of poverty eradication and maintain overall social stability.

Adhering to its fundamental tenet of serving the people whole-heartedly, the PLA has provided targeted assistance to 924,000 impoverished people of 293,000 households in 4,100 poor villages, supported 8,351 industrial projects ranging from planting, aquaculture and animal husbandry, rural tourism to processing agricultural produces to help farmers increase their incomes, Senior Colonel Ren said.

Officers from the Armed Police Qujing Detachment under the Armed Police Yunnan Contingent of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force bring donations to primary school students living in Ge He Mi village, a deep poverty area in Huize County of Qujing City, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province.(chinamil.com.cn)

The PLA has helped build 156 “Bayi Aimin Schools” along the route of the Long March as well as 1,544 primary schools and kindergartens in designated villages, said Senior Colonel Ren.

Meanwhile, It has also provided medical assistance by helping build 1,458 clinics in impoverished villages and 113 hospitals at or above level-2 in poor counties.

Besides, officers and soldiers participate in afforestation every year to help eliminate poverty through ecological progress, Ren added.