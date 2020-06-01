JLSF makes debut training on handling decommissioned and discarded weapons and ammunition

By Fu Kai and Lin Duo

Changsha, June1 --The Joint Logistic Support Force (JLSF) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) organized the first intensified training on the allocation, transportation and disposal of decommissioned and discarded weapons and ammunition in late May, with more than 100 military personnel from the fields of ordnance , transportation, storage, and equipment participating.

The transfer and disposal of waste weapons and ammunition are high in operating risks and difficulties. Qu Lihua, director of the Ordnance Administration Bureau under the JLSF, said that this was the first time for the JLSF to organize such a training course.

Director Qu Lihua said that the intensified training covered two major fields, namely the ammunition system and the weapon system, and were concerned with two major kinds of operations, the transportation and the disposal. It aimed to standardize the handling process from the perspectives of institution and technology.

During the training, the participants have also made in-depth discussions on promoting combat-readiness in the ordnance field, and formulating industrial construction and development plans. Also, the problems therein had been analyzed with countermeasures proposed.

For the next step, the JLSF will continue to advance the handling of the decommissioned or discarded weapons and ammunition in stock and improve the support capabilities for combat readiness with superior resources integrated.