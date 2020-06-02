Chinese military's participation in international humanitarian assistance

By Mei Shixiong

“After the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese military has taken an active part in international disaster relief and humanitarian aid, demonstrating the responsibilities of the military of a major country,” said Lieutenant General He Lei, a deputy to the 13th National People’s Congress and chief expert at the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, during an interview on June 1.

On May 28, Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, expressed gratitude to China after the PLA donated a batch of anti-epidemic supplies to the Lebanese military. Previously the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China already organized our military medical experts to share via video conferences epidemic control experience with their counterparts in Russia, Pakistan, South Africa, Ukraine, and other countries, and dispatched military anti-virus experts to countries, including Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Pakistan. The CMC has also provided anti-epidemic materials and aid to the militaries of relevant countries either by air force planes or in other ways, making contributions to the global fight against the pandemic.

According to Lt. Gen. He Lei, effectively coping with non-traditional security threats and carrying out military operations other than war (MOOTWs) like international humanitarian aid has become an important new function of the militaries of all countries in peacetime. It has been more common in recent years for other countries to dispatch troops to participate in humanitarian aid to a country struck by major disasters. Such aid is not only urgently needed by the disaster-hit country, but also becomes a defining feature of international aid programs. “The aid from foreign militaries can make up for the shortage of relief and rescue resources in the host country, make the relief work efficient to the largest extent, and enhance the solidarity and cooperation between the countries and militaries concerned,” said He Lei.

In recent years, the Chinese military has actively participated in international disaster relief and humanitarian aid. It has dispatched professional relief forces to provide aid and disaster mitigation in the afflicted countries, provided relief materials, and medical assistance, and intensified international exchanges in that area, fully demonstrating the responsibilities of the military of a major country. The PLA has organized or engaged in a host of disaster relief actions since 2012, including the search and rescue of Malaysia Airlines’ missing plane MH370, helping the Philippines during Typhoon Haiyan, fighting Ebola in West Africa, reaching for Mal Dives during the South Asian country’s Drinking Water Crisis and earthquake relief in Nepal, and aiding Laos during its flood and dam break. These assistance programs have been widely applauded by the host countries and the international community. As China’s first institutionalized ocean-going hospital ship, the Peace Ark hospital ship of the PLA Navy has, since commissioned, performed “Harmonious Missions” overseas nine times, sailing more than 240,000 sea miles and serving about 230,000 people in 43 countries and regions. The ship has been a strong booster to the nation’s overall political and diplomatic situation by winning high affirmations worldwide.

Going forward, Lt. Gen. He pointed out that the PLA will continue to earnestly fulfill its due duties and missions within the UN framework and take an active part in international disaster relief and humanitarian aid, endeavoring to make its contributions to safeguarding regional and world peace and building the community with a shared future for mankind.

While the military’s engagement in international humanitarian aid has become a universally acknowledged practice, its legal status isn’t well-defined, and the corresponding laws and regulations are not well developed, which has impeded the implementation of such aid programs. In recent years, China has formulated more than 70 laws and regulations in this regard, including the Law of the People's Republic of China on Protecting Against and Mitigating Earthquake Disasters, Ordinances of Natural Disaster Relief, and the Regulation on the Army's Participation for Disaster Rescue. They entrust the military with the duties and tasks to help handle various emergencies and lay down the rules and legal basis for it to cope with natural disasters, public health events, significant accidents, and social security events.

To bring into better play the military’s important role in international humanitarian aid, Lt. Gen. He suggested that UN and other international organizations, along with certain countries, should work out a series of legal regulations or documents to affirm such actions taken by military troops. When these humanitarian actions are incorporated into the legal framework and regulation and given legal force, the militaries of countries around the world will have complete and authoritative legal support and code to conduct them.