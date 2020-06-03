Chinese military provides more medical supplies to help Laos fight COVID-19



Representatives of China and Laos attend a ceremony marking the handover of medical supplies in Lao capital Vientiane on June 2, 2020. The second batch of medical supplies, provided by China's Ministry of National Defense to its Lao counterpart for the fight against COVID-19, was handed over in Vientiane on Tuesday. (Chinese Embassy in Laos/Handout via Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of medical supplies, provided by China's Ministry of National Defense to its Lao counterpart for the fight against COVID-19, was handed over in the Wattay International Airport of Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday.

Chen Yongjing, military attache of the Chinese Embassy in Laos, said at the handover ceremony that China sincerely thanks Laos for its valuable support and assistance in China's fight against COVID-19.

With the worldwide spread of COVID-19, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has actively carried out international cooperation to combat the virus, he said.

Chen noted that in late April, a team of Chinese army medical experts came to Laos, bringing with them the first batch of donated medical supplies, to join Laos' efforts in fight against COVID-19.

"Today, the Chinese air force aircraft brought the second batch of medical supplies including ventilators, monitors and other medical aid to meet the urgent needs of the Lao army," Chen said.

"We believe that the joint efforts of the two armies, as an important part of the two countries' joint efforts to fight the epidemic, will contribute to the building of China-Laos community with a shared future," Chen added.

Vongkham Phommakone, directer general of the General Logistics Department of the Lao People's Army, spoke highly of China's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19, and expressed Lao army's heartfelt thanks to the Chinese army for the support and assistance.

