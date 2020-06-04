Pakistani President meets with PLA medical team

By Liu Tian

ISLAMABAD, June 4 -- Pakistani President Arif Alvi met with the Chinese military medical expert team at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, or the President House, in Islamabad on June 3. Mr. Alvi appreciated China's providing substantial anti-pandemic assistance and support to Pakistan and spoke highly of China's contributions to the global fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Alvi said that China had taken decisive measures, which yielded major and positive results in controlling the pandemic. He also pointed out that some countries are politicizing the pandemic and exerting unwarranted pressure on China. Pakistan is firmly opposed to this, and stands firmly with the Chinese government and people.

He said the military medical expert team has been working hard in Pakistan. They visited local hospitals to guide medical staff to treat the infected, and made unremitting efforts to Pakistan's anti-pandemic fight, showing the rock-solid friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, Major General Zhou Feihu, head of the Chinese medical team, briefed Mr. Alvi and other Pakistani officials their work, and shared Chinese experience in countering the virus and exchanged views on further cooperation to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, and China will continuously provide support to Pakistan. China is willing to work with Pakistan for international anti-pandemic cooperation, said Ambassador Yao.