Chinese Navy launches 2020 pilot recruitment

ZHENGZHOU, June 4 -- China's PLA Navy officially launched its 2020 pilot recruitment. The campaign will be implemented in two phases before and after the national college entrance examination. The comprehensive assessment and review will be combined, and the recruitment is expected to be completed by early August.

In the past few days, ordinary high school students, flight school students and military academy graduates from 22 provinces have come to Zhengzhou, Central China's Henan Province, to participate in the physical and psychological tests.

According to the recruitment staff, in addition to the original subjects, corneal topography, visual contrast sensitivity, stereo vision, and seasickness sensitivity tests were added to the selection of carrier-based aircraft pilots, making higher requirements on the spines of the participants. Besides, the recruitment office has also improved the psychological evaluation system and the carrier-based flight potential detection platform, which will provide a scientific basis for the targeted selection work.

The high school graduates between the age of 16 to 19 who have the household and school registrations within the recruitment areas and meet the relevant criteria can sign up for the recruitment.

Recruited naval pilot cadets will receive basic undergraduate education and flight training in the PLA Naval Aviation University. The qualified cadets will obtain a bachelor's degree in Engineering and be conferred with the rank of Lieutenant Junior Officer. And if continuing to complete the post-related training and obtain the qualification certificate, they will be awarded a second bachelor’s degree.