PLA Xizang Military Command explores establishment of regionally integrated logistics support system

By Zhang Yuankai and Xu Lingkang

LHASA, June 8 (ChinaMil) -- The oxygen producing device attached to a company of a border defense regiment under the PLA Xizang Military Command was broken down in mid-May. Its superior unit immediately arranged and delivered the maintenance supplies from a neighboring unit in just four hours. This is a recent example of the regionally integrated logistic support system established by the PLA Xizang Military Command for quick proximal deployment of emergency supplies.

It is learnt that there are many border defense units in Xizang, which are widely distributed and far away from each other. The remote spots may experience a long wait time to apply for materials, and the transportation is also very hard under the harsh natural environment. In case of heavy snow, it would be very hard to deploy emergency supplies into the snowbound mountains.

To this end, the Xizang military command adjusted the traditional vertical single-chain support model to the horizontally-integrated joint supply support model, which is based on the troops’ actual demands.

When there is a shortage of emergency supplies, remote spots can submit requests to superior units, or directly resort to neighboring units.

The Xizang Military Command have conducted many investigations and organized different units in the same area to do the tests. At the same time, they also increased investment in funds at all levels and formed a technical research team to handle with the mechanical problems and help create a stable emergency support network.

During an earlier mission, 18 service members assigned to a detachment of a combined arms brigade marched with light packs at a comprehensive training ground. The squad leader Zhang Peng said , “We were worried that the affiliated unit could not provide logistics support so we had planned to bring our own support team before departure. But now, the brigade solved the problem through coordination.”

Since the beginning of this year, the border troops attached to the PLA Xizang Military Command have increased their timeliness of support, significantly reduced the total mileage of transportation, and increased the utilization rate of support resources by 20 percent.