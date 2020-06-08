Xi urges century-old institute to make bigger contribution

President Xi Jinping encouraged the Harbin Institute of Technology on Sunday to make continuous efforts in reforming, innovating and striving for excellence in a letter congratulating it on the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Xi noted that the institute, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, has taken root deeply in Northeast China, stayed committed to patriotism, shown its dedication and conducted unrelenting hard work since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The institute, during its long history, has developed key equipment and facilities, trained high-caliber talents and made important contributions to the Party and the people, said Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Founded in 1920, the Harbin Institute of Technology, in Heilongjiang province, is a key Chinese university with notable strengths in space science, robotics and engineering.

The university, standing at a new starting point, must adhere to a socialist orientation in its education and focus on fostering the virtues of its students through education, he said.

Xi also urged the institute to make new and greater contributions to the realization of the country's two centenary goals and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation as it imparts knowledge, educates talents and conducts scientific research.