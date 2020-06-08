Chinese military donates anti-pandemic medical supplies to Republic of Congo

By Wang Songyu

BRAZZAVILLE, June 8 -- The Chinese Embassy to the Republic of Congo transferred the anti-pandemic medical supplies donated by China's Ministry of National Defense to Congo (Brazzaville) on June 5. Chinese Ambassador Ma Fulin and the Congolese Minister of National Defense Charles Richard Mondjo delivered speeches at the ceremony.

“Upholding the concept of community with a shared future for mankind, China actively carries out international anti-pandemic cooperation while fully consolidating the situation of domestic pandemic prevention and control,” Amb. Ma said. He hopes that the aid supplies donated by China's Ministry of National Defense can help Congo to successfully fight against the pandemic.

Mr. Mondjo expressed sincere thanks to China. He said that the aid supplies provided by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense greatly supported the Congolese government and its military, which fully demonstrated the friendly cooperation and profound friendship between the two countries and the two militaries.