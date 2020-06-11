PAP troops carry out flood disaster relief in south China

By Liu Xin and Hou Songsong

BEIJING, June 11 -- Disasters such as landslides, debris flows, and urban water logging caused by a new round of heavy rainfall have occurred in many places in Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangxi, and Guizhou. The People's Armed Police (PAP) Force urgently dispatched troops to help fight against floods. They have transferred more than 2,500 people, transported over 50 tons of supplies, and cleared up more than 40 kilometers of roads since June 7.

Some residents were trapped with the water levels rising sharply in many places in Huizhou city of Guangzhou province on June 9. The PAP Huizhou Detachment quickly launched the emergency plan after receiving the order. Officers and soldiers rushed to the scene with boats and kayaks. They successfully transferred thousands of people trapped in the flood and transported 25 tons of supplies.

On June 9, a river in an ethnic autonomous prefecture of South China’s Guizhou Province washed down the dam, endangering the lives and property of local people. After receiving the order, the local PAP detachment rushed to the scene immediately. After more than four hours’ continuous hard work, they successfully built a 30-meter long and 0.8-meter high dam for flood control.

From June 7 to 9, the PAP Guangxi Contingent dispatched more than 600 service members to participate in more than 20 rescue missions and effectively safeguarded the safety of the people's lives and property.

It is learnt that the PAP Combat Service Command Center has been on duty for several days to command the task forces to do their best in emergency rescue.