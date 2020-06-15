Chinese military to conduct exams for civilian positions

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military will conduct examinations on August 23 to recruit candidates for its civilian positions, the military authority said Monday.

Family members of military martyrs, and military personnel of long-term service, especially those who served as frontline military medics to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, will be eligible for additional scores, according to a statement from the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission.

Applicants competing for vacancies that are eligible for doctoral degree holders can register on the "Military Talent Net" between June 17 and 21, and people for other positions can upload their registration details on the website between July 1 and July 10, said the statement.

The statement vowed to recruit outstanding talent for the urgent need of the military while ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

The recruitment will conclude before late November, according to the statement.