Chinese Ministry of National Defense slams U.S. military plane flying over Taiwan

BEIJING, June 15 (ChinaMil) -- On Monday afternoon, a Chinese defense spokesperson slammed the flight by a U.S. C-40 military transport aircraft over Chinese territory without Chinese side’s permission on June 9, calling it an extremely wrong and dangerous action.

Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MND) of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), said that the U.S. military aircraft’s flying across Taiwan grossly violates China's territorial sovereignty and seriously undermines peace and stability of cross-Straits relations, which was extremely wrong and dangerous.

"Chinese side urged the U.S. side to abide by the one-China policy and the three China-US Joint Communiques’ stipulations, and stop all acts that provoke China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Ren Guoqiang.

Taiwan is an integral part of China and there is no way out for “using Taiwan to contain China” and “attempt to raise status by bonding with foreign forces”, said Senior Colonel Ren.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has firm will, full confidence, and possess enough capabilities to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, protect the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait, maintain regional peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, and resolutely thwart any attempt to create so called “one China, one Taiwan”, Ren stressed.