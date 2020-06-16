CHINATop Stories

Chinese PLA provides epidemic prevention supplies for militaries of 6 countries

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) provides COVID-19 prevention and control supplies to the military of Serbia.

BEIJING, June 15 – Approved by China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on June 13 delivered COVID-19 prevention and control supplies including protective clothing and surgical masks by rail and sea transportation to the armed forces of six countries at the request of armed forces from these countries.

The six countries are Belarus, Serbia, Hungary, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Trinidad and Tobago.


The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) provides COVID-19 prevention and control supplies to the Belarusian military.

