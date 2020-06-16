US plane's flight over Taiwan 'erroneous and dangerous', says defense ministry





A recent unauthorized flight by a United States naval transport aircraft over Taiwan was "extremely erroneous and dangerous", Ministry of National Defense spokesman Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang said in a statement issued on Monday.

A US C-40A aircraft flew over the island from the north on June 9, traveling down its west coast before heading into the South China Sea, drawing strong condemnation from China's Foreign Ministry and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. US military aircraft very rarely fly through Taiwan's airspace, typically preferring to fly over international waters around the island.

Ren said the US aircraft did not obtain permission from China before flying over its territory, which seriously undermined the country's territorial integrity and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits.

"It is extremely erroneous and dangerous," he said. "We urge the US to stop all provocative actions against China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Ren said Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, and any attempt to use the Taiwan question to put pressure on China will fail.

"The People's Liberation Army has the will, confidence and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

The PLA will also protect the interests of compatriots on both sides of the straits and thwart any secessionist efforts, Ren said.