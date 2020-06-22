China issues regulations on economic responsibility audit of military officials

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The general office of the Central Military Commission has issued a set of regulations on the economic responsibility audit of senior military officials, which will take effect on July 1.

The regulations lay out an overall plan on the work on economic responsibility audit, and will restructure the current system of economic responsibility audit.

The regulations will be significant to governing the military with strict discipline in every respect, improving the systems for conducting checks and oversight over the exercise of power, and enhancing the officials' loyalty, integrity and sense of responsibility, according to the office.

The document highlights the audit in senior military officials' implementation of decisions, major decision-making, task-performing and problem-solving in military economic activities.

Encouraging innovation and the sense of responsibility, the regulations read that the audit results should be important criteria in officials' performance evaluation, appointments and dismissals, as well as rewards and punishment.