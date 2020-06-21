China adopts revised armed police force law

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Saturday voted to adopt a draft revision to the Law on the People's Armed Police Force.

Legislators approved the revision at a legislative session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

The revised law will take effect on Sunday.

According to the revised law, the armed police force is an important part of the armed forces of the People's Republic of China and under the centralized and unified leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Central Military Commission.

The armed police force is tasked to patrol, handle security emergencies, and prevent and handle terrorist activities. They must also conduct maritime law enforcement, and take part in rescue efforts, among others.