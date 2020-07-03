China encourages veterans to gain job qualification as seamen

BEIJING, July 3 -- The Maritime Safety Administration under China’s Ministry of Transport and the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship under China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs have recently signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in encouraging veterans to acquire professional qualifications as seamen in accordance with the law. This move aims to provide the necessary support for the development and growth of the local seaman team and the employment of veterans.

According to the agreement, the two parties will jointly facilitate the veterans to participate in nautical education and crew professional skills training, encourage crew training institutions to recruit veterans, and promote local shipping enterprises to preferentially hire veterans who have acquired professional qualifications as seamen.

Cao Desheng, director of the Maritime Safety Administration of the PRC Transport Ministry, said that the two parties would give full play to their own advantageous resources and strengths under the agreement, to strengthen the training of high-quality crew and promote the employment development of veterans, better serving the implementation of national strategies.