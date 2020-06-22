Chinese military improves blood support capability in peacetime and wartime

（File Photo）

BEIJING, June 22 -- On the arrival of the 17th World Blood Donor Day, initiated by the Bethune Charitable Foundation and hosted by the PLA General Hospital, a large-scale public welfare campaign sponsored by hundreds of hospitals and blood collection and supply institutions nationwide has been successfully carried out by June 20, 2020. All the PLA’s blood centers have widely organized voluntary blood donating activities during the campaign.

An official from the Health Bureau of the Logistic Support Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) introduced that the blood management work of the whole military is centered on improving blood support capabilities during peacetime and wartime, which has maintained sustainable and healthy development.

In recent years, the military’s blood management work has been based on the military blood collection and supply institutions, with all service members participating in accordance to their garrisons’ location, so as to ensure reliable, sufficient and stable blood supply.

At the same time, military health departments also launched the pilot project for rare blood group reserves, established an emergency deployment mechanism for rare blood group inside the military, and strengthened cooperation with civil health units to establish the emergency coordination mechanism, aiming to ensure timely and sufficient blood reserve and supply for combat readiness.

For all these years, the relevant health departments of the PLA have strictly implemented the national blood collection and supply technical standards. They carried out comprehensive quality assessments, from blood collection and supply to clinical blood use, throughout the military blood testing laboratories, with 100 percent pass rate being reached and kept for 18 consecutive years.

In this year’s prevention and control of the COVID-19, the PLA and the relevant state departments have initiated blood alarming and deployment mechanisms to coordinate the management of blood collection, supply and inventory across the country, and have effectively supported and ensured the clinical use of blood in Wuhan.