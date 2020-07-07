UNIFIL commander lauds Chinese medical peacekeepers to Lebanon

Major General Stefano Del Col, head of mission and force commander of UNIFIL, inspects the 18th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon on July 5.

By Huang Shifeng and Lin Duo

BEIRUT, July 6 -- Major General Stefano Del Col, head of mission and force commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), inspected the 18th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon and spoke highly of their outstanding performance on July 5th, 2020.

Later on that day, Maj Gen Del Cole and his entourage were transferred to the Chinese doctors’ barrack in southern Lebanon by plane, where they listened to the work briefing and toured the clinics.

Maj. Gen. Del Cole said that the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent had made a great contribution to the prevention and control of COVID-19 pandemic in local area. Their professionalism, team spirit and sense of responsibility deserved deep respect.

Li Ruzhen, head of the medical contingent, said that the praise was not only a recognition of their work in the past, but also the encouragement for the future. The Chinese peacekeepers would continue to take good care of the UN peacekeepers’health and provide humanitarian assistance to local residents, safeguarding the peace and stability in the south Lebanon.

It is learned that the 18th Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent to Lebanon, composed of 30 service members, is mainly responsible for the daily medical support of military and civilian personnel in the Sector East of the UNIFIL. Meanwhile, it also provides humanitarian medical assistance to local people within their capacity and has won wide acclaim from the UNIFIL and the local people.