China releases article exposing "U.S.-style human rights" hypocrisy

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday published an article, laying bare the hypocrisy of "U.S.-style human rights" as evidenced by its extremely harsh immigration policies and violations of the basic rights and personal dignity of immigrants.

The religious, cultural and racial discrimination against immigrants has kept developing and become increasingly intense in the United States, said the article titled "Serious Discrimination Against and Cruel Treatment of Immigrants Fully Expose Hypocrisy of 'U.S.-Style Human Rights'."

The article pointed out that the U.S. government has treated immigrants violently, and arrested and detained immigrants on a large scale in the border areas of the United States.

The U.S. "zero tolerance" immigration policy has resulted in the separation of children from their parents, the article noted.

"Immigrants, including immigrant children, are subjected to inhumane treatment, with their basic human rights, such as the right to life and right to health, being seriously violated," it said.

Two conflicting mentalities, namely intolerance and doubt concerning the ethnic characteristics of immigrants, and the ideal of and self-confidence in assimilating immigrants, have been embodied throughout the development history of the U.S. immigration system, the article said.

"They have also become the theoretical basis for the U.S. government's immigration policies featuring assimilation or exclusion of immigrants," it noted.

As the anti-immigration ideology has occupied the mainstream position, xenophobia is pushed to the extreme, the article said, adding that the unilateral immigration policy of the United States has caused the situation of illegal immigration in the border areas to continue deteriorating.