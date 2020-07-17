PLA Air Force's pilot cadet recruitment campaign in 2020 in full swing

By Bai Wei and Li Jianwen

BEIJING July 16 -- According to authoritative release of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force, the pilot recruitment campaign in 2020 is in full swing. More than 3,800 fresh high school graduates who have passed the preliminary and second round of selection are now in the final-stage test.

A relevant official in charge of the Pilot Recruitment Bureau of the PLA Air Force introduced that given the prevention and control situation of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, no recruitment test base was set up in Beijing this year for the first time. Instead, three pilot cadet recruitment test bases were established in Jinan of Shandong Province, Chengdu of Sichuan Province and Changsha of Hunan Province.

More than 2,000 candidates from 16 provinces including Shandong, Henan, Heilongjiang, etc. will be examined in 16 batches in Jinan, while more than 1,800 candidates from 15 provinces including Sichuan, Shaanxi, Xinjiang, etc. will be under test simultaneously in Chengdu or Changsha.

Prior to testing, all recruiting staff and candidates will be required to take nucleic acid test (NAT), and for the first time, expert examiners will carry out the medical assessment system for selection via video link.

The campaign aims to comprehensively evaluate the basic physical fitness, physical adaptability in aviation, mental health and individual mental characteristics of the candidates, which includes two major items, medical selection and psychological selection. Medical selection covers more than 100 physical examination items in 10 categories, and psychological selection includes more than 400 tests on 4 testing platforms.

A total of more than 90 medical experts and over 70 psychologists have been selected by the PLA Air Force to participate in this pilot recruitment campaign. The whole selection process will be carried out under real-time monitoring and be completed by early August.