President Xi hails support from Zambia, vows to deepen bilateral ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed the strong support from Zambia in China's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for joint efforts in enhancing bilateral cooperation to bring benefits to the people on both sides.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on Monday.

Xi thanked African countries including Zambia for providing strong support to China at the first stage of its fight against the COVID-19, noting that China's medical aid and experience sharing after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Zambia highlight the close ties between the two countries.

The Chinese president vowed that China will take quick measures to provide further help to Zambia and other African countries to win the battle against the virus and restore their economic development.

Hailing the sound momentum of the friendly cooperative relationship between the two countries, Xi expressed his confidence in the further development of the bilateral ties despite of the pandemic.

China is willing to work with Zambia to get through the difficult time, said Xi, hoping the two sides can consolidate bilateral political trust and enhance mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

He also called on the two sides to strengthen coordination in the international arena and make joint efforts in upholding multilateralism and the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Lungu, on his part, spoke highly of China's long-time support for Zambia's economic development as well as its generous assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He appreciated China's contribution and assistance in Africa's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the importance of experience on prevention and treatment shared by China in the fight.

Viewing China as a great friend to the people of Zambia, Lungu pledged to continue standing firmly with China on issues concerning China's core interests.

The president called for enhanced coordination and communication with China and welcomed more Chinese companies to invest in the country.