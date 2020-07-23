Xi inspects northeast China's Jilin Province

CHANGCHUN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected northeast China's Jilin Province.
While visiting Lishu, a county in the city of Siping, Xi went to a demonstration zone for green food production and a farmers' cooperative to learn about grain production, the protection and use of black soil, as well as mechanized and large-scale farming.
Xi also visited the memorial hall for the Siping battle in the Chinese People's War of Liberation, and paid his tribute to revolutionary martyrs.