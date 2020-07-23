China to renew certificate for disabled military members

The picture shows the new Disabled Serviceman Certificate of the People's Republic of China.

By Mei Shixiong and Sun Shaolong

Beijing, July 23 – China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs issued a notice recently that the renewal of the certificate for disabled service members is to start from August 1, 2020 and end by July 31, 2021.

The notice stated that disabled service members should bring the old certificates and relevant materials and apply for the renewal in the various veterans affairs ministries at county level. In order not to affect the preferential treatment for disabled service members in terms of transportation and tourism according to regulations, the renewal will be carried out by replacing the old certificate with the new one.

The certificate for disabled service member is the valid certificate for disabled personnel to enjoy preferential treatment. The main privileges available include: free use of city buses, trams and rail transit vehicles; 50%discount on normal fare for domestic trains, ships, long-distance buses and civil aviation flights; and for public cultural facilities such as museums, memorials and art galleries, as well as parks, exhibition halls, scenic spots and historical sites subject to government-priced or guided-price management, tickets shall be exempted.

Besides, disabled service members can also enjoy priority services in local medical service agencies designated for preferential treatment, as well as when buying train (ship) tickets or checking in, undergoing security checks, and traveling in vehicles (ships, airliners) within China.