Chinese peacekeepers donate medicines, medical equipment to Lebanon

BEIRUT, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The medical unit of Chinese peacekeeping forces, working with the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), donated medical equipment and medicines to the Lebanese Red Cross center in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon.

Head of the Red Cross center Ismail Amin told Xinhua on Friday that he received valuable medical aid from the Chinese peacekeepers to help combat COVID-19 in southern Lebanon.

Amin thanked the Chinese peacekeeping forces on behalf of the people of Hasbaya and surrounding villages who benefit from different services in life, development and health.

For his part, the Mayor of Hasbaya Labib al-Hamra praised the strong relation between the Chinese battalion members and the civilian population in southern Lebanon.

"We are confident that China is working hard to help many countries to eradicate COVID-19," he said, wishing a happy life for the Chinese people who are making distinguished achievements in various fields.

This is the fourth batch of donations the medical unit of Chinese peacekeeping forces have donated to Lebanon since May, 2019.