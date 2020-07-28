205 Chinese peacekeepers depart for Lebanon

KUNMING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 205 Chinese peacekeepers Tuesday left Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, for Lebanon on a one-year United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The team is the first batch of China's 19th group of peacekeepers sent to Lebanon. The second batch of 205 peacekeepers will leave for the Middle Eastern country on August 18. The 410-member peacekeeping task force will consist of a multifunction sapper unit, a construction sapper unit and a medical unit. They will perform duties including mine clearance, construction and humanitarian rescue.

The peacekeepers, who are carrying anti-epidemic materials, will first finish a 14-day quarantine in Lebanon before starting duty.

Before departure, the peacekeepers underwent professional and language training, studied courses on preventing COVID-19, finished nucleic acid testing, and studied Lebanese laws and customs.