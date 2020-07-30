China-India border troops are gradually disengaging from contact: Spokesperson

BEIJING, July 30 -- "China and India have conducted effective communication and coordination through both diplomatic and military channels since the clash at the Galwan Valley region. At present, the situation in this region tends toward de-escalation, and the disengagement between the border troops of the two countries is gradually carried forward," said Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense（MND）at a regular press conference on July 30.

As for the future development of China-India relationship, Snr. Col. Ren stressed that China and India are important neighbors to each other, so maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas is in the common interests of both sides. Ren hopes that the Indian side will work with the Chinese side towards the same goal and follow the important consensus reached by both leaders.

"We expect the Indian side will proceed from the overall situation of maintaining China-India relations and regional peace and stability, focus on cooperation, properly address differences, and earnestly promote the continuous development of the relations between the two countries and the two militaries along the correct direction of friendly cooperation", Ren added.