China to improve welfare for retired military personnel

Soldiers from a branch of the border defense forces in Yantai, Shandong province, see off a demobilized soldier. [Photo by Tang Ke/For China Daily]

BEIJING -- China will increase pensions and subsidies for disabled military personnel, family members of martyrs and Red Army veterans, according to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

Pension allowances for disabled military personnel, police officers, civil servants and militia members, as well as family members of martyrs and deceased military personnel, will be increased by 10 percent starting from Aug 1, China's Army Day, the statement said.

The subsidies for Red Army veterans and other groups, including military personnel who retired due to illness, will also be raised by 10 percent, the statement said.