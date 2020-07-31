Chinese military releases recruitment videos for 2020

By An Puzhong and Yang Longquan

BEIJING, July 31–According to the recruiting office of the Ministry of National Defense(MND) of the People's Republic of China, the recruitment videos for 2020 were officially released on July 30, appealing for young people to join the Chinese military.

The two recruitment videos for 2020 were jointly produced by the National Defense Mobilization Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) and the China Media Group. One of the videos displays the training and growth experienced by the youth in military camps, while the other one is in micro-film version that shows the personal growth from the perspective of an enlisted college student.

Starting from July 30th, these two short videos will begin to be targeted and accurately pushed to a wide range of young people and applicant groups across the country on traditional television and advertising media, as well as on the Internet and social media platforms.

At the same time, various branches of the services and arms, together with recruiting departments at different levels across the country, will also simultaneously launch a series of different types and styles of recruiting promotional videos, micro videos, micro animations, and other products.