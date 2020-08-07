Beijing offers additional health care for parents of compulsory soldiers

File photo by Xinhua

By Shi Fang

BEIJING, Aug. 7 -- Beijing Veterans Affairs Bureau recently announced that parents of compulsory service members who have been recruited by the military from Beijing could enjoy a preferential insurance plan, which would be included in the permanent program for the preferential treatment to service members.

It is reported that from September 1 on, above-mentioned parents will enjoy a two-year supplementary medical insurance and comprehensive accident insurance with a premium of approximately 950 yuan per person in total. Such a movement will be financed by the preferential treatment programs for military personnel launched by the Beijing Municipal Finance Bureau, aiming to benefit the parents of more than 6,200 recruits, of whom nearly 50% are registered outside Beijing.

With the implementation of the policy, the parents of compulsory soldiers, regardless of age or actual residence, will be able to obtain claim payment from local insurance agencies when they get ill or accidental injuries. Also, the insurances for these parents are unconditional, regardless of their pre-existing conditions.

The reimbursement rates of the Medicare, which can add up to 90%, are higher than that of the basic national medical insurance. As long as the diseases are covered by social security system, from less severe illness of cold or fever, chronic diseases of hypertension and diabetes, to serious diseases like tumor, policyholders can receive reimbursement for the individual self-paid quota in proportion after the claim payment from social security system.

It is learned that the beneficiaries will be all over 30 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across China and the insurance contracts will be sent to them together with their children’s recruitment notices.