Chinese peacekeepers to provide medical aid to Beirut after deadly explosions

BEIRUT, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The medical unit of the Chinese peacekeeping forces to Lebanon said it will provide medical aid to Beirut following the deadly explosions at the port of the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Upon the request of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the 18th batch of Chinese peacekeeping troops to Lebanon organized an emergency team of nine medical personnel from fields including surgery, internal medicine, burns and anesthesiology.

The personnel and vehicles are well prepared and will head to Beirut, carrying medical supplies and protective equipment, said the medical unit.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Tuesday at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT), leaving 135 dead and some 5,000 others injured.