Chinese peacekeeping troops in Lebanon donate medical supplies to the local

The medical contingent of the Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon take the Hippocratic Oath on May 8, 2020, the 73rd World Red Cross Day. (Photo by Huang Shifeng)

By Huang Shifeng

BEIRUT, Aug. 12 -- On August 10, the medical contingent of the 18th Chinese peacekeeping force to Lebanon donated a batch of medical supplies to the local government of Jdeidet Marjeyounwhere it is stationed.

Before the start of the donation ceremony that day, the head the municipality of Jdeidet Marjeyoun Mr. Amal Hourani led the main leaders of the municipal government to meet with Li Ruzhen, the Chinese medical team leader and his delegation in the city hall. Hourani thanked the Chinese government for its consistent support and assistance to Lebanon, and expressed his appreciation to the Chinese peacekeeping troops in Lebanon for their assistance to the local.

The city’s Deputy Mayor also thanked the Chinese peacekeeping medical contingent for this donation, and said: "I know that you have carried out many free consultations and donation activities in the local before the COVID-19 pandemic, and sincerely thank you for your contributions. I hope you will have the opportunity to come to Lebanon again."

It is learned that the medical supplies donated by the Chinese peacekeeping medical team this time are mainly medicines for external use, preventive medicines and some medical apparatus and instruments, etc.